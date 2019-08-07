Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) EPS Estimated At $0.28; Rent-a-center (RCII) Sellers Decreased By 19.83% Their Shorts

Rent-a-center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) had a decrease of 19.83% in short interest. RCII’s SI was 4.16M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 19.83% from 5.19 million shares previously. With 1.17 million avg volume, 4 days are for Rent-a-center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)’s short sellers to cover RCII’s short positions. The SI to Rent-a-center Inc’s float is 7.89%. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $25.45. About 1.24 million shares traded or 19.86% up from the average. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company; 25/05/2018 – RCII BOARD CONFIRMED ENGAGED’S BOARD NOMINEE QUALIFICATIONS; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 BUSINESS UPDATES; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 Rent-A-Center Provides Business Updates; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES

Analysts expect Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) to report $0.28 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 600.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. T_ERO’s profit would be $23.69 million giving it 20.94 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, Ero Copper Corp.’s analysts see 21.74% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.48% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.45. About 277,052 shares traded or 23.87% up from the average. Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to clients on a rent-to-own basis. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It has a 39.27 P/E ratio. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Rent-A-Center (RCII) Keep Earnings Streak Alive in Q2? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Rent-A-Center Inc had 12 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the shares of RCII in report on Friday, March 15 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Jefferies. Raymond James upgraded Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) on Monday, April 22 to “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Loop Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Rent-A-Center, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 122,928 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 17,907 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ajo L P accumulated 221,415 shares. Metropolitan Life Company New York holds 18,897 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Com holds 60,043 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 68,438 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). James Inc owns 32,625 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Element Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% or 24,064 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated holds 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) or 666,260 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Kepos Limited Partnership reported 72,307 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.