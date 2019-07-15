Erin Mcglaughlin, The York Water Company (YORW)’s insider Acquired 6 Shares; Evogene LTD. – Ordinary Shares (EVGN) Sellers Decreased By 40.85% Their Shorts

Evogene LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:EVGN) had a decrease of 40.85% in short interest. EVGN’s SI was 13,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 40.85% from 23,500 shares previously. With 3,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Evogene LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s short sellers to cover EVGN’s short positions. The SI to Evogene LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.06%. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.48. About 592 shares traded. Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) has declined 53.40% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EVGN News: 29/05/2018 – BASF and Evogene announce multiyear collaboration for the development of novel insecticides; 08/05/2018 – Evogene and Marrone Bio Innovations Announce Phase Advancement in their lnsect Control Collaboration; 08/05/2018 – EVOGENE LTD – COMPANIES AGREED TO SHARE REVENUES FROM ANY PRODUCTS THAT MAY RESULT FROM COLLABORATION; 08/05/2018 – Evogene and Marrone Bio Innovations Announce Phase Advancement in their Insect Control Collaboration; 01/04/2018 Evogene Files Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Biomica, Evogene’s Newly Established Subsidiary, Announces Therapeutic Areas of Focus; 29/05/2018 – Evogene 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 29/05/2018 – EVOGENE LTD – FINANCIAL TERMS OF COLLABORATION HAVE NOT BEEN DISCLOSED; 29/05/2018 – BASF & EVOGENE REPORT MULTIYEAR PACT FOR DEVELOPMENT OF NOVEL I

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold The York Water Company shares while 26 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 4.76 million shares or 2.35% more from 4.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco has 0% invested in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Philadelphia Trust Co invested in 17,340 shares or 0.05% of the stock. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Sageworth has 1,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 0% or 15,724 shares. Ameritas Partners reported 0% stake. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Co invested in 24,182 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 16,473 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 12,511 shares or 0% of the stock. 17,194 were reported by Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr. First Advsr Lp has 117,377 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Financial Counselors owns 8,581 shares. M&T Bancshares invested in 0.01% or 41,977 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 273,036 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P owns 451,035 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 11% Return On Equity, Is The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Shareholders Booked A 80% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The York Water Company (YORW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $35.2. About 6,629 shares traded. The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) has risen 11.72% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical YORW News: 15/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Management Efficiency Investigation Report for The York Water Company; 06/03/2018 – York Water 4Q EPS 27c; 06/03/2018 – YORK WATER CO QUARTERLY SHR $0.27; 06/03/2018 York Water 4Q Net $3.53M; 08/05/2018 – York Water 1Q EPS 20c; 30/05/2018 – York Water Company Files for Rate Increase; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns New York Water’s 2018EE Bonds ‘AA+’ Rating; 20/04/2018 – DJ York Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YORW); 08/05/2018 – York Water Company Reports Three Months Earnings

York Water Co director Erin Mcglaughlin on the July 15, 2019 acquired a total of 6 shares of the Pennsylvania-based company at an approximate value of $200 US Dollars. This is based on an average stock price per share of $33.4 US Dollars. She also bought 29 shares worth approximately $1,008 USD in the last 30 days. Currently, Erin Mcglaughlin owns 1,159 shares which are equivalent to around 0.01% of the Company’s market cap.

Analysts await The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. YORW’s profit will be $3.63 million for 31.43 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by The York Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company has market cap of $456.06 million. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and has two reservoirs comprising Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It has a 33.46 P/E ratio. The firm also has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply approximately 366,000 gallons of water per day to its clients in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 28 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $48,449 activity. Shares for $987 were bought by McGlaughlin Erin C on Wednesday, March 20. 19 The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) shares with value of $619 were bought by BRACEY VERNON L. $7,486 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) was bought by HINES JEFFREY R on Friday, March 15. Shares for $1,051 were bought by DOTZEL CYNTHIA on Monday, April 15. Shares for $339 were bought by Rasmussen Steven R. On Monday, April 15 the insider Hardman Mark J bought $34. $407 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) shares were bought by Keller Jody L.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. The company has market cap of $38.87 million. It operates through two divisions, Evogene and Evofuel. It currently has negative earnings. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance.