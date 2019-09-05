Erie Indty Co (ERIE) Stock Rose While Mycio Wealth Partners Decreased Its Holding; As Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Cut Holding

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 85.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 19,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 3,353 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $599,000, down from 22,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $219.36. About 1,477 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 27,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 251,038 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, down from 278,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.05B market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $13.54. About 1.16 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life reported 82,369 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Bahl And Gaynor Inc reported 58,390 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Com Dc has 43,841 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fishman Jay A Mi reported 0% stake. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs accumulated 892,931 shares. Johnson Fin Group stated it has 42 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Earnest Partners Lc invested in 487 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 34,414 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jane Street Gp Ltd invested in 141,965 shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 51,400 shares. Fragasso Grp Inc holds 0.07% or 26,543 shares. Moreover, Paragon Capital Management Limited has 0% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 133 shares. Smith & Howard Wealth Limited Liability Corp owns 214,285 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of has 123,355 shares. Park Natl Oh holds 294,025 shares.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 24,004 shares to 80,926 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 14,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.48 million for 10.26 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $185,038 activity. Hudson Brian Arden Sr. had bought 115 shares worth $20,014.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 1,558 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 4,078 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Networks Lc has 0% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11,000 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank accumulated 5,388 shares. 2,837 are owned by Strs Ohio. Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 17,340 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability has 0% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 3,162 shares. Voya Invest Limited Com holds 0% or 8,828 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Metropolitan Life Com New York has invested 0.04% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 73,260 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 317,961 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 2,026 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 6,123 shares.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 56,399 shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $72.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 21,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.84M for 32.64 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

