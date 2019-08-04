Erie Indty Co (ERIE) Stake Lifted by Jackson Wealth Management Llc; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Boosted Its Stake by $15.82 Million

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 33,000 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $223.35. About 116,449 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 135,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 2.62 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308.68 million, up from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability holds 5.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.54 million shares. Everett Harris And Co Ca reported 1.62 million shares or 4.94% of all its holdings. Moreover, Virtu has 0.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shell Asset owns 1.06 million shares. Schwerin Boyle Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.36% or 104,925 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Company Lc has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Massmutual Trust Comm Fsb Adv owns 238,340 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quantum Cap Management reported 11,530 shares. Moreover, Fagan Assoc Inc has 4.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 96,593 shares. Marco Invest Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 92,897 shares. Winfield Associates Incorporated has 3.73% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lincoln Corp reported 72,392 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jennison Associate Ltd Co has 3.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca reported 7,781 shares stake. Hartwell J M Partnership holds 406,709 shares or 8.73% of its portfolio.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,600 shares to 270,418 shares, valued at $28.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 129,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 762,128 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $185,038 activity. Another trade for 686 shares valued at $165,024 was made by Vorsheck Elizabeth A on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 2,300 shares stake. Cibc Asset Management holds 0% or 1,607 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 0.01% or 46,309 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 0% or 37,277 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 1,558 shares. State Street holds 0% or 355,536 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) or 13,948 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 282,728 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 3,353 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp has 0% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 32,152 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability reported 179 shares. Raymond James Inc has 10,645 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 35,504 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio has 2,837 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34 million and $409.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 10,584 shares to 152,469 shares, valued at $5.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 25,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,668 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.