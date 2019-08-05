Erie Indty Co (ERIE) Shareholder Mycio Wealth Partners Has Lowered Stake; Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Shareholder Mirador Capital Partners LP Trimmed Stake as Market Value Declined

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 52.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 55,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 49,761 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 105,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 4.74M shares traded or 4.15% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 28/04/2018 – India’s ldea Cellular posts 6th straight quarterly loss; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 26/04/2018 – Vodafone to Sponsor ESL’s Esports Events; 22/03/2018 – NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM FOR MERGED IDEA-VODAFONE INDIA ENTITY; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction; 09/05/2018 – UNITED INTERNET: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL SHOULDN’T BE CLEARED; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Balesh Sharma To Be CEO of Merged Vodafone India Co; 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION; 30/03/2018 – VODAFONE SHARED SERVICES PLANS OUTSOURCING FACILITIES: MENA; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TOTAL REVENUE DOWN 2.2% TO EUR 46.6 BLN, PRIMARILY DUE TO DECONSOLIDATION OF VODAFONE NETHERLANDS AND FX MOVEMENTS

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 85.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 19,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 3,353 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $599,000, down from 22,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $223.35. About 128,453 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge stated it has 5,556 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 2 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP accumulated 12,253 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Numerixs Inv Technology stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 84,709 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mycio Wealth Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 3,353 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs owns 10,645 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 9,900 shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 59 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 23,977 shares. Millennium Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). First Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Sandy Spring Bancorporation has invested 0.03% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Sei has 35,624 shares.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $185,038 activity. Vorsheck Elizabeth A bought $165,024 worth of stock or 686 shares.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 13,221 shares to 66,792 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 20,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN).

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.85 million for 33.24 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 92,562 shares to 259,943 shares, valued at $5.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

