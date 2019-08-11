Erie Indty Co (ERIE) Shareholder Mycio Wealth Partners Decreased Position by $3.44 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Stearns Financial Services Group Has Trimmed Pepsico (PEP) Position by $355,142 as Shares Rose

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 9.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 2,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 26,615 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, down from 29,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.93M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 85.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 19,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 3,353 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $599,000, down from 22,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $222.36. About 83,138 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $185,038 activity. Shares for $165,024 were bought by Vorsheck Elizabeth A on Tuesday, June 11.

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.85 million for 33.09 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.43 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.