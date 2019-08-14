Erie Indty Co (ERIE) Shareholder Mycio Wealth Partners Cut Stake by $3.44 Million; As Cme Group (CME) Shares Rose, Holder Kames Capital Plc Has Decreased by $1.07 Million Its Stake

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc. (CME) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 6,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 639,497 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.24M, down from 646,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $210.58. About 856,120 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME Group Plc – Amendment; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SAYS CASH PAID FOR INTEREST AND GUARANTEE FEES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE AROUND US$ 35 MILLION; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Agrees Terms of GBP3.9 Bln Offer for NEX; 05/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $174; 22/03/2018 – Memo to staff Spencer ready to stay at helm in event of CME deal; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME CO-CEO SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS NET LEVERAGE RATIO TO FALL TO NEAR 3X BY END OF YEAR; 15/03/2018 – NEX Group Receives Takeover Approach by CME Group; 28/03/2018 – CME’S TALKS TO BUY NEX SAID TO BE IN ADVANCED STAGES; 29/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 AND AUGUST 1LCQ8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000-CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP STATEMENT ON POTENTIAL OFFER FOR NEX GROUP

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 85.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 19,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 3,353 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $599,000, down from 22,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $7.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.65. About 96,921 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 56,399 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $72.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 35,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Pt Cr Co Llc (NYSE:ECC).

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $185,038 activity. Vorsheck Elizabeth A bought $165,024 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com holds 5,443 shares. D E Shaw Comm holds 18,474 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 1,650 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 12,253 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Carroll Financial has 0% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 141 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 282,728 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management invested in 0% or 2,700 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 0.14% or 71,195 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Glenmede Tru Com Na has 121 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 2,821 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 272,075 shares. 1,839 were accumulated by Art Ltd Liability Company. Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc Inc owns 0.87% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 4.85 million shares.

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $90.16M for 32.09 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Comml Bank De reported 242,129 shares stake. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Co holds 8,460 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 374 were accumulated by Johnson Finance Group. First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 1,348 shares. Bancshares reported 1,338 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.43% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 60,660 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mgmt, a Vermont-based fund reported 3,760 shares. 16.37 million were accumulated by State Street. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Sarasin & Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 993,281 shares or 3.15% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 44,863 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc invested in 1.87 million shares. Bp Public Limited Co holds 0.62% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 97,206 shares. Maple Capital Mgmt stated it has 34,376 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).