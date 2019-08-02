Erie Indty Co Cl A (ERIE) Market Value Rose While Bogle Investment Management LP Has Lifted Holding by $5.55 Million; Elm Ridge Management Holding in Lear (LEA) Has Increased by $710,370

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Erie Indty Co Cl A (ERIE) by 277.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 31,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 42,390 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57 million, up from 11,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Erie Indty Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $223.51. About 42,321 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 5,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 19,666 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 14,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $121.43. About 406,232 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Com (NYSE:A) by 26,019 shares to 165,104 shares, valued at $13.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $185,038 activity. $165,024 worth of stock was bought by Vorsheck Elizabeth A on Tuesday, June 11.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.95 million activity.

