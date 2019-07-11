Erie Indty Co Cl A (ERIE) Holder Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Lowered Holding by $5.01 Billion; As Hologic (HOLX) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Anchor Capital Advisors Lowered Its Position by $639,360

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 22.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 13,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 45,351 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 58,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.82. About 1.52 million shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 17.21% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 14/05/2018 – hologic, inc. | myosure manual tissue removal device | K173901 | 05/08/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE® LASER FOR NON-INVASIVE BODY CONTOURING (LIPOLYSIS) OF THE BACK, INNER AND OUTER THIGHS, AND UNDER THE CHIN; 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Reiterating Adj EPS Guidance for Year; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hologic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOLX); 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q REV. $789.3M, EST. $781.2M; 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – CLARITY HD HIGH-RESOLUTION 3D IMAGING AND INTELLIGENT 2D IMAGING TECHNOLOGY GOT PMA APPROVAL FROM FDA; 19/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hologic, Inc./; 27/03/2018 – Hologic Says FDA Approves New Innovations on Its 3Dimensions Mammography System; 19/04/2018 – HOLX: WOMEN TREATED W/NOVASURE HAD HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Erie Indty Co Cl A (ERIE) by 47.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 28,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,644 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 billion, down from 59,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Erie Indty Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $264.81. About 117,387 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 78.80% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 7.89% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $84.20 million for 40.37 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Limited Liability holds 28,296 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kepos Cap LP invested in 0.04% or 2,836 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Group Incorporated owns 5,431 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pnc Group Inc Inc has 0.87% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 4.85M shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corporation holds 2,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 17,100 shares. Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.06% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Wedgewood Pa reported 52,805 shares. Goldman Sachs owns 119,745 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 66,688 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia reported 2,400 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 24,216 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 23,588 shares to 121,036 shares, valued at $5.87B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Frank S International Nv (NYSE:FI) by 10,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO).

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $185,038 activity. 115 shares were bought by Hudson Brian Arden Sr., worth $20,014.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,440 were reported by Oakbrook Ltd Liability. Dupont Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Sun Life Financial invested in 456 shares. 1.35M were reported by Sterling Capital Mgmt Lc. Millennium Llc holds 47,794 shares. The Texas-based Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 167,118 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Adage Prtnrs Gru Limited Liability Company holds 184,810 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts Limited owns 78,822 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Citigroup holds 0% or 102,167 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk has 0.04% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Capital Intll has invested 0.02% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Amer National Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated owns 7,850 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Highbridge Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $4.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 103,180 shares to 654,082 shares, valued at $21.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Outfront Media Inc by 44,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,078 shares, and has risen its stake in National Storage Affiliates.