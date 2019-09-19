Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) Reaches $201.59 After 6.00% Down Move; Cortland Advisers Decreased Its Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Stake

The stock of Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.93% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $201.59. About 97,070 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch managerThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $10.54 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. We have $189.49 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ERIE worth $632.46 million less.

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) stake by 14.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 157,945 shares as Royal Bank Of Canada (RY)’s stock declined 0.35%. The Cortland Advisers Llc holds 947,412 shares with $75.23 million value, down from 1.11M last quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada now has $115.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.79. About 476,505 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 06/03/2018 – RBC Chief Warns Foreigners Using Canadian Homes as Piggy Banks; 21/05/2018 – Sanchez Energy at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 06/03/2018 – RBC CEO ENDS PRESENTATION IN NY; 04/04/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 06/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 13/03/2018 – NEO PERFORMANCE MATERIALS INC NEO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$24 FROM C$23; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 21/05/2018 – Internap Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – RBC’S MCGREGOR COMMENTS ON POTENTIAL TO BANK POT COMPANIES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold Erie Indemnity Company shares while 45 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 15.79 million shares or 7.61% more from 14.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 17,917 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.1% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Lazard Asset Limited Liability invested in 30,418 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 900 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 97,036 shares. Raymond James Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Aperio Ltd Liability Corp holds 32,755 shares. Private Wealth Advsr has invested 0.1% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 2,793 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Plc has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Teacher Retirement Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 24,861 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank owns 3,877 shares. Amp Capital Ltd has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Atlantic Union Bancorp Corporation has 4.88% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 143,025 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 41,360 shares.

More notable recent Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Share Price Is Up 185% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Erie Indemnity Enters Oversold Territory – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Saia Set to Open Four Terminals – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tuesday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Insurance Brokers – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Erie Indemnity Company’s (NASDAQ:ERIE) ROE Of 29% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $185,038 activity. The insider Vorsheck Elizabeth A bought 686 shares worth $165,024. Hudson Brian Arden Sr. also bought $20,014 worth of Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) on Monday, March 25.

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.85 million for 30.00 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.54 billion. The firm provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. It has a 34.47 P/E ratio. The Company’s sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, up 2.92% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.71 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.52B for 11.48 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.14% EPS growth.