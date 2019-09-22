Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) Reaches $190.21 After 3.00% Down Move; Cortland Advisers Cut First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) Stake By $8.67 Million

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) stake by 14.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 89,370 shares as First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC)’s stock declined 3.68%. The Cortland Advisers Llc holds 535,189 shares with $52.26 million value, down from 624,559 last quarter. First Republic Bank/Ca now has $16.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $95.23. About 2.12M shares traded or 68.09% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93

The stock of Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.34% or $8.63 during the last trading session, reaching $190.21. About 339,524 shares traded or 113.97% up from the average. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $9.95B company. It was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $184.50 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ERIE worth $298.38 million less.

Among 3 analysts covering First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. First Republic Bank has $112 highest and $9800 lowest target. $105.33’s average target is 10.61% above currents $95.23 stock price. First Republic Bank had 7 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $112 target in Tuesday, April 2 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 18 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “First Republic Bank Issues Notice of Redemption of Series D Preferred Shares – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Atlantic Equities Downgrades First Republic Bank (FRC) to Underweight – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $206.92 million for 19.36 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.95 billion. The firm provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. It has a 32.52 P/E ratio. The Company’s sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,024 activity. Hudson Brian Arden Sr. bought 115 shares worth $20,014. Vorsheck Elizabeth A bought $165,024 worth of stock or 686 shares.

More notable recent Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Share Price Is Up 185% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Erie Indemnity Enters Oversold Territory – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Erie Indemnity Company’s (NASDAQ:ERIE) ROE Of 29% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vista Oil & Gas leads financial gainers, X Financial and EverQuote among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.85M for 28.31 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold Erie Indemnity Company shares while 45 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 15.79 million shares or 7.61% more from 14.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Lc has 2,738 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Equity invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Inc Md has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co holds 86,000 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Prudential Fincl owns 3,596 shares. Principal Financial Group holds 2,669 shares. Shell Asset Co reported 0.03% stake. Glenmede Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 5,864 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management stated it has 1,660 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Carroll Assocs accumulated 131 shares or 0% of the stock. Navellier & Associate reported 1,784 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.02% or 41,360 shares. Sei Invs Com reported 18,778 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.