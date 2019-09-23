Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) EPS Estimated At $1.68; Pultegroup (PHM) Sentiment Is 1.03

Analysts expect Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report $1.68 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $1.54 EPS. ERIE’s profit would be $87.85 million giving it 28.31 P/E if the $1.68 EPS is correct. After having $1.68 EPS previously, Erie Indemnity Company’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.34% or $8.63 during the last trading session, reaching $190.21. About 522,391 shares traded or 229.21% up from the average. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease

Pultegroup Inc (PHM) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 204 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 199 decreased and sold their equity positions in Pultegroup Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 224.91 million shares, up from 223.45 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Pultegroup Inc in top ten positions increased from 3 to 6 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 166 Increased: 129 New Position: 75.

The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.68. About 3.79 million shares traded or 5.72% up from the average. PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN

Wilsey Asset Management Inc holds 6.35% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. for 486,876 shares. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc owns 1.00 million shares or 5.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mkp Capital Management L.L.C. has 4.93% invested in the company for 278,000 shares. The Ohio-based Winslow Asset Management Inc has invested 3.75% in the stock. Marketfield Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 191,155 shares.

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.78 billion. The firm is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It has a 10.84 P/E ratio. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

More notable recent PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is PulteGroup, Inc.’s (NYSE:PHM) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Gives up Early Gains on Trade Fight Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Rebounds to End Flat After Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Residential Construction Companies Gurus Agree on – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $252.28M for 9.70 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.98% EPS growth.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,024 activity. Vorsheck Elizabeth A had bought 686 shares worth $165,024. Hudson Brian Arden Sr. had bought 115 shares worth $20,014.

More notable recent Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Share Price Is Up 185% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Erie Indemnity Enters Oversold Territory – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Erie Indemnity Company’s (NASDAQ:ERIE) ROE Of 29% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.95 billion. The firm provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. It has a 32.52 P/E ratio. The Company’s sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.