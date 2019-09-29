Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) and Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) and Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Insurance Brokers and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erie Indemnity Company 210 3.13 25.13M 5.10 43.70 Fanhua Inc. 28 0.00 27.24M 1.51 22.39

In table 1 we can see Erie Indemnity Company and Fanhua Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Fanhua Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Erie Indemnity Company. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Erie Indemnity Company is presently more expensive than Fanhua Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erie Indemnity Company 11,962,679.11% 30.8% 16.9% Fanhua Inc. 96,905,016.01% 20.9% 14.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.48 beta indicates that Erie Indemnity Company is 52.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fanhua Inc. is 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Erie Indemnity Company are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Fanhua Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Fanhua Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Erie Indemnity Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.9% of Erie Indemnity Company shares and 31.5% of Fanhua Inc. shares. Erie Indemnity Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Fanhua Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Erie Indemnity Company -16.5% -13.08% 18.72% 53.35% 79.51% 67.11% Fanhua Inc. 2.33% 0.56% 30.27% 35.97% 20.45% 54.31%

For the past year Erie Indemnity Company has stronger performance than Fanhua Inc.

Summary

Erie Indemnity Company beats on 10 of the 13 factors Fanhua Inc.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services. The company operates three field offices. Erie Indemnity Company was founded in 1925 and is based in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Fanhua Inc. distributes insurance products in China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage; and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products that consist of individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual education annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products. The Insurance Brokerage segment provides property and casualty, group life, liability, and credit insurance products to corporate clients; and offers risk management services to enterprises in various industries, as well as reinsurance brokerage services to insurance companies. Its products include commercial property, cargo, hull, liability, construction and erection, credit, extended warranty, and bank account crime insurance. The Claims Adjusting segment offers pre-underwriting survey, claims adjusting, disposal of residual value, loading and unloading supervision, and consulting services. The company also operates an online insurance marketplace baoxian.com, which allows customers to search for, and purchase a range of insurance products. In addition, it provides vehicle related value-added services; and distributes wealth management products. As of March 31, 2017, it consisted of 31 insurance agencies, 2 insurance brokerages, and 3 claims adjusting firms, with 959 sales and service outlets, 280,196 registered independent sales agents, 1,165 brokers, and 1,241 in-house claims adjustors. The company was formerly known as CNinsure Inc. and changed its name to Fanhua Inc. in December 2016. Fanhua Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.