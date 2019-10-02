Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) Analysts See $1.68 EPS; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC)

Analysts expect Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report $1.68 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $1.54 EPS. ERIE’s profit would be $85.60M giving it 26.39 P/E if the $1.68 EPS is correct. After having $1.68 EPS previously, Erie Indemnity Company’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.13% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $177.35. About 13,349 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26

Among 2 analysts covering Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Spirit Realty Capital has $51.5000 highest and $4100 lowest target. $47.83’s average target is 0.17% above currents $47.75 stock price. Spirit Realty Capital had 6 analyst reports since May 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5100 target in Tuesday, September 17 report. See Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) latest ratings:

17/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $49.0000 New Target: $51.0000 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $51.5000 Initiates Coverage On

11/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $41.0000 49.0000

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $41.0000 44.0000

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

More notable recent Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Share Price Is Up 185% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vista Oil & Gas leads financial gainers, X Financial and EverQuote among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,024 activity. 686 Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) shares with value of $165,024 were bought by Vorsheck Elizabeth A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 24 investors sold Erie Indemnity Company shares while 45 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 15.79 million shares or 7.61% more from 14.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Advsrs Lp holds 58,410 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset stated it has 1,762 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio reported 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 3,946 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Ohio-based Victory Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Proshare Advsr owns 2,481 shares. 1,000 are owned by Utah Retirement Systems. Amp Investors invested 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Keybank National Association Oh invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Citigroup invested in 5,273 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 0.04% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 2,000 shares. Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 79 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.04 billion. The firm provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. It has a 30.32 P/E ratio. The Company’s sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 21,906 shares traded. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has risen 5.93% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical SRC News: 13/04/2018 – Spirit MTA REIT Publicly Files Amended Form 10 Registration Statement in Connection with Planned Spin-off from Spirit Realty Capital; 21/03/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, NAMES MICHAEL HUGHES AS CFO; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 21/03/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL – MOST RECENTLY, HUGHES WAS CFO AT FELCOR LODGING TRUST; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Capital Adds Spirit Realty, Exits SunCoke Energy: 13F; 13/04/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL – AMENDED REGISTRATION STATEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH SPIN-OFF OF CERTAIN ASSETS OF CO INTO SMTA; 15/05/2018 – Marathon Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Spirit Realty: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Spirit MTA REIT Publicly Files Form 10 Registration Statement in Connection with Planned Spin-off from Spirit Realty Capital; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: SPIRIT REALTY FY AFFO/SHR FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 21/03/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL INC – HUGHES WILL JOIN CO ON APRIL 1, 2018 AND WORK WITH OUTGOING CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PHIL JOSEPH TO TRANSITION THE ROLE