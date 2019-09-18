Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) to pay $0.90 on Oct 22, 2019; Laboratory of America Holdings Common (LH) Shorts Down By 12.88%

Erie Indemnity Co (NASDAQ:ERIE) is expected to pay $0.90 on Oct 22, 2019. (NASDAQ:ERIE) shareholders before Oct 4, 2019 will receive the $0.90 dividend. Erie Indemnity Co’s current price of $210.23 translates into 0.43% yield. Erie Indemnity Co’s dividend has Oct 7, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.95% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $210.23. About 138,475 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Common (NYSE:LH) had a decrease of 12.88% in short interest. LH’s SI was 1.68 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 12.88% from 1.93M shares previously. With 790,000 avg volume, 2 days are for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Common (NYSE:LH)’s short sellers to cover LH’s short positions. The SI to Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Common’s float is 1.68%. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $171.38. About 335,518 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018, COMPANY ADOPTED FASB-ISSUED CONVERGED STANDARD ON REVENUE RECOGNITION (ASC 606); 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal; 05/03/2018 LabCorp Partners with Cheeriodicals through Community Service Campaign to Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center and Halifax; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP SAYS CO, MOUNT SINAI ENTERED INTO CONTRACT THAT WILL “ENHANCE” LAB OPERATIONS AT EACH OF MOUNT SINAI’S 7 ACUTE CARE HOSPITALS – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP TO BECOME A PFD NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR AETNA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laboratory Corporation of America H, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LH); 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan

Among 6 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Laboratory Corp has $22000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $191.50’s average target is 11.74% above currents $171.38 stock price. Laboratory Corp had 12 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 8. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 1 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, August 23. Deutsche Bank upgraded Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) rating on Friday, June 21. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $22000 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings shares while 224 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 85.95 million shares or 1.95% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Prns Lc holds 0.24% or 156,681 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public reported 7,093 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Keybank Association Oh reported 4,450 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Pennsylvania Com invested in 0.02% or 2,190 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 0.06% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc reported 2,298 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. State Bank Of America De stated it has 1.19 million shares. Glenmede Na invested in 331,533 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Veritable L P has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Massmutual Tru Commerce Fsb Adv owns 1,273 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 764,169 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 2,842 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.74 billion. It operates through two divisions, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It has a 20.22 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of clinical laboratory tests and procedures, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, PSA, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, HCV tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $185,038 activity. $20,014 worth of Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) was bought by Hudson Brian Arden Sr. on Monday, March 25. 686 shares were bought by Vorsheck Elizabeth A, worth $165,024 on Tuesday, June 11.

