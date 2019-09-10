Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) to pay $0.90 on Oct 22, 2019; Bronson Point Management Lowered Timkensteel (TMST) Stake By $870,000

Erie Indemnity Co (NASDAQ:ERIE) is expected to pay $0.90 on Oct 22, 2019. (NASDAQ:ERIE) shareholders before Oct 4, 2019 will receive the $0.90 dividend. Erie Indemnity Co’s current price of $215.08 translates into 0.42% yield. Erie Indemnity Co’s dividend has Oct 7, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $215.08. About 132,084 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased Timkensteel Corp (TMST) stake by 30.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as Timkensteel Corp (TMST)’s stock declined 29.96%. The Bronson Point Management Llc holds 200,000 shares with $2.17M value, down from 287,000 last quarter. Timkensteel Corp now has $285.03M valuation. The stock increased 7.07% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $6.36. About 360,232 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 51.49% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. EPS 8C; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products

Analysts await TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 earnings per share, down 1,500.00% or $0.45 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by TimkenSteel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -450.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares A Year Ago Have A 36% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “55 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Insiders Own Shares In TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is TimkenSteel Corporation’s (NYSE:TMST) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold Erie Indemnity Company shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Victory Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 23,977 shares. International Grp owns 540 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 4,078 shares. Brown Advisory has 70,921 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group reported 119,745 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Legal & General Group Plc accumulated 7,891 shares. Prudential holds 3,666 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 37,277 shares. 2,821 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Moreover, Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 317,961 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg has 0% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). 2,700 are owned by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corp. The California-based First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.03% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE).

More notable recent Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Share Price Is Up 185% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “10.1% of DON Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Erie Indemnity Company’s (NASDAQ:ERIE) ROE Of 29% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.