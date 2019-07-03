Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) to pay $0.90 on Jul 23, 2019; Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NUV)’s Sentiment Is 1.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 40 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 39 decreased and sold their holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 18.85 million shares, up from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 26 Increased: 27 New Position: 13.

Erie Indemnity Co (NASDAQ:ERIE) is expected to pay $0.90 on Jul 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:ERIE) shareholders before Jul 8, 2019 will receive the $0.90 dividend. Erie Indemnity Co’s current price of $258.99 translates into 0.35% yield. Erie Indemnity Co’s dividend has Jul 9, 2019 as record date. Apr 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $258.99. About 155,854 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 78.80% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 297,978 shares traded or 22.10% up from the average. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) has risen 5.17% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.74% the S&P500.

More notable recent Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form DEF 14A Nuveen Quality Municipal For: Aug 07 – StreetInsider.com” on June 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” published on February 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 7 Best High-Yield Investments for Retirement – Investorplace.com” on January 18, 2017. More interesting news about Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CEF Income Strategy: When All’s Quiet On The Rate Front – Seeking Alpha” published on January 19, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Open Letter To BlackRock CEO, Larry Fink – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2018.

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors holds 3.34% of its portfolio in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. for 561,503 shares. Bar Harbor Trust Services owns 394,001 shares or 2.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tortoise Investment Management Llc has 1.53% invested in the company for 583,355 shares. The California-based Private Wealth Partners Llc has invested 0.77% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 1.20 million shares.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $2.11 billion. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold Erie Indemnity Company shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup invested in 0% or 7,230 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 3,524 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr Incorporated owns 1,384 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 15,400 shares. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 32,152 shares stake. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 2,265 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0% or 1,558 shares. Bokf Na owns 2,026 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 37,277 shares. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 30,866 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt reported 5,752 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Inc holds 23,977 shares. Alliancebernstein L P has 13,948 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stevens Capital Mgmt L P reported 4,202 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 272,075 shares.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $185,038 activity. 115 Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) shares with value of $20,014 were bought by Hudson Brian Arden Sr.. Shares for $165,024 were bought by Vorsheck Elizabeth A on Tuesday, June 11.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.54 billion. The firm provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. It has a 45.52 P/E ratio. The Company’s sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

More notable recent Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Erie Indemnity Company’s (NASDAQ:ERIE) ROE Of 29% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Aon to Offer Micro Insurance in Sri Lanka Via Blockchain – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Arthur J. Gallagher to Buy Minority Stake in Renomia a.s – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “eHealth Surges 114% Year to Date: Will the Rally Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Willis Towers Set to Grow on Rising Commissions and Fees – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.