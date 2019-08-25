Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) Stock Price Rose While Columbia Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $483,982; Us Bancorp Del (USB) Holder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Cut Holding by $26.18 Million as Share Price Rose

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 98.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 545,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 10,583 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $510,000, down from 556,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.95. About 5.74 million shares traded or 5.55% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 2,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 59,797 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, down from 62,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $10.34 during the last trading session, reaching $214.84. About 86,225 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 11.48 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3,154 shares to 135,566 shares, valued at $24.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 49,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 351,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.85 million for 31.97 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $185,038 activity. $165,024 worth of Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) was bought by Vorsheck Elizabeth A.

