Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) Shareholder Columbia Asset Management Lowered Holding by $483,982 as Share Price Rose; St James Investment Company Has Upped Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $3.18 Million; Shares Declined

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 9.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 73,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 827,029 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.03M, up from 753,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.73M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 2,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,797 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, down from 62,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 12.38% or $33.26 during the last trading session, reaching $235.44. About 582,563 shares traded or 169.03% up from the average. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 78.80% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 329,480 shares to 644,150 shares, valued at $49.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3 Month Us by 46,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22M shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.85 million for 35.04 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79 million and $374.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,152 shares to 20,164 shares, valued at $7.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK).