Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) Shareholder Columbia Asset Management Has Cut Its Position as Share Value Rose; Southern Co (SO) Position Maintained by Associated Banc-Corp

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 8,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 125,596 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, up from 117,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $58.05. About 2.08 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100% FRIDAY: NRC; 10/05/2018 – New construction milestones reached at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co. Unit Southern Power To Sell 33% Stake In Solar Portfolio For $1.2 Billion — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 02/05/2018 – Southern Company Is Primarily Focused on Labor, Says CFO Beattie (Video); 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON STAKE SALE AT BNEF SUMMIT; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON CALL; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER TO SELL 33% STAKE IN PORTFOLIO FOR $1.18B; 22/03/2018 – OU Energy Symposium Finds U.S. Must Embrace All Forms of Energy in Marketplace

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 2,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 59,797 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, down from 62,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $213.02. About 90,673 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,024 shares to 106,528 shares, valued at $10.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 9,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,810 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt owns 71,084 shares. Art Advsr Lc accumulated 82,800 shares. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Limited holds 43,300 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 16,298 shares. Australia-based Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of has invested 0.07% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Amundi Pioneer Asset invested 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, Inverness Counsel Llc New York has 0.01% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 4,778 shares. Intact Investment Mngmt Inc invested in 123,100 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 186,658 shares. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 199,169 shares. Johnson Fincl has invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cibc Bank & Trust Usa stated it has 4,379 shares. Hartford Fincl has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 51,073 are owned by Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Co.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,380 activity.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79 million and $374.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 3,100 shares to 5,619 shares, valued at $709,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.85M for 31.70 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,431 are held by Schroder Mngmt Gru. First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.03% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Creative Planning holds 0% or 6,401 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh holds 1,650 shares. Barclays Public Lc holds 0% or 3,162 shares. Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability invested in 52 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 39,883 shares. Cls Invests Ltd has 59 shares. Invesco invested in 0% or 14,286 shares. Strs Ohio owns 2,837 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wedgewood Investors Pa has 14.62% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). 31,644 are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 127 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 5,500 shares. Moreover, Stifel Fincl has 0% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $185,038 activity. Vorsheck Elizabeth A also bought $165,024 worth of Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) shares.