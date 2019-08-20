Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) Shareholder Columbia Asset Management Decreased Holding as Share Price Rose; As Suntrust Bks (STI) Market Value Rose, Holder Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $1.05 Million

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 2,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 59,797 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, down from 62,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $220.4. About 39,489 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks (STI) by 33.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 17,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 36,063 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, down from 53,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $60.37. About 756,332 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Suntrust Banks Inc $Benchmark 7Y; IPT +120-125; 14/03/2018 – CoreCivic at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net $643M; 30/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 16/05/2018 – BioScrip at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 12/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Travelport Worldwide Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Investment Banking Income $131M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Assocs Mngmt holds 3.78% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 1.94 million shares. Southeast Asset stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Old Financial Bank In owns 195,130 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Limited Liability has invested 0.32% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia reported 0.05% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 7,946 were reported by Moors Cabot. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Lc owns 9,650 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Financial Bank holds 0.49% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 96,877 shares. Creative Planning invested 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Cibc Asset Management invested 0.02% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Advisory Ser Network Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 10,066 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp has 0% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 5,715 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 173,184 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 8,370 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96B and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hershey (NYSE:HSY) by 3,798 shares to 35,958 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shinhan Financial Group Co L Spn (NYSE:SHG) by 18,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr Dwa.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.40M for 10.63 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset LP accumulated 71,195 shares. 8,802 are owned by Hsbc Holdg Pcl. Jefferies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 21,958 shares. Ent Service Corporation has 36 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% or 7,230 shares in its portfolio. 31,644 are owned by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 39,172 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt owns 1,440 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has 2,000 shares. Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 32,152 shares. Cibc Asset holds 1,607 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 668 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 6,382 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $185,038 activity. $20,014 worth of stock was bought by Hudson Brian Arden Sr. on Monday, March 25.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79 million and $374.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 19,000 shares to 30,933 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.85 million for 32.80 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.