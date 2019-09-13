Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) Share Value Rose While Columbia Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $762,000; Regentatlantic Capital Has Trimmed Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake as Share Value Declined

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 56,797 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.44M, down from 59,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $206.9. About 33,510 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 10.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 9,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 80,487 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50M, down from 89,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 3.32M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – PORT ACCESS, COKER PROJECTS POSTION MPC FOR IMO 2020; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC PLANS TO TALK ABOUT POTENTIAL FUTURE UNCONVENTIONAL TOOLS AIMED AT SUPPORTING ECONOMY – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s Galveston Bay refinery taken out of production; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON APRIL RATES MEETING; 19/04/2018 – FIVE MEMBERS OF MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF POLICY DECISION: MINUTES; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 30/04/2018 – MPC BOARD APPROVED AN INCREMENTAL $5B OF BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 29/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAJORITY SEES STABLE RATES IN NEXT QUARTERS: MINUTES; 14/03/2018 – BANK OF MAURITIUS MPC VOTED 6-1 TO LEAVE RATES UNCHANGED

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 18,071 shares to 44,276 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 9,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nikko Asset Management Americas has invested 0.09% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cibc Mkts accumulated 115,152 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Royal Bankshares Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.83 million shares. Moors & Cabot holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 16,273 shares. Iridian Asset Ltd Liability Corp Ct has invested 4.25% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 40,306 are held by Tortoise Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca accumulated 31,783 shares. 12,317 are held by Advisory Networks Limited Liability. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 35,467 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 697,241 shares. Hilltop Holdings Inc owns 8,606 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 17,171 are owned by First Tru. 42,400 were reported by Goodwin Daniel L. Davenport & Limited Liability Company holds 1.71% or 2.57M shares.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 8.57 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold ERIE shares while 45 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 15.79 million shares or 7.61% more from 14.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 3,980 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa has 19.21% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Sei Invests Communications owns 0.02% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 18,778 shares. Private Wealth Advsr accumulated 0.1% or 1,060 shares. Culbertson A N has 0.47% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Geode Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 350,595 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,877 shares. 1,762 are held by Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 2,793 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset, a Japan-based fund reported 1,660 shares. Fincl Architects invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Signaturefd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Moreover, Aperio Group Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 10,000 shares.

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $88.85M for 30.79 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $185,038 activity. Shares for $20,014 were bought by Hudson Brian Arden Sr..

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79 million and $379.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C V S Corp Del (NYSE:CVS) by 5,837 shares to 25,923 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK).