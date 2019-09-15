Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) Share Price Rose While Old Republic International Lowered Its Stake; Holder Spectrum Management Group Raised Apple (AAPL) Holding

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 2,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 31,864 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.31M, up from 29,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38 million shares traded or 41.74% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – Apple’s deal for Shazam draws ‘in-depth investigation’ from Europe; 20/04/2018 – Apple Says It Will Replace Some MacBook Pro Laptop Batteries; 30/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Exclusive — 2016 #MacBookPro keyboards failing twice as frequently as older models; 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ISSUE IN ADDING CARDS IN APPLE PAY; 29/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – NOVUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDER APPLE TREE CUT STAKE TO 8.1% VS ~9.4%; 04/04/2018 – Apple Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Apple Inc. ‘AA+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – 8 News NOW: #BREAKING: 16 Apple iMac computers stolen from UNLV computer lab #8NN

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 57.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 127,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 95,000 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.16 million, down from 222,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $205.82. About 3,279 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.84M for 30.63 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $185,038 activity. Another trade for 115 shares valued at $20,014 was made by Hudson Brian Arden Sr. on Monday, March 25.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Donegal Group Inc (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 48,400 shares to 664,500 shares, valued at $10.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 68,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 24 investors sold ERIE shares while 45 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 15.79 million shares or 7.61% more from 14.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,639 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.06% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 3,163 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 24,861 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% or 1,650 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorp stated it has 4.88% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Sei Investments Company holds 0.02% or 18,778 shares. Glenmede Co Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 89 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 3,539 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 8,543 shares. Bokf Na has 3,913 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% or 141,001 shares. Fincl Corp has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 2 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts Limited reported 2,439 shares.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94 million and $360.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,785 shares to 9,632 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.