Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) Market Value Rose While Old Republic International Cut Its Holding by $32.41 Million; Halliburton Co (HAL) Shareholder Walleye Trading Upped Stake by $5.32 Million

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 328.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 241,986 shares as the company's stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 315,586 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.18M, up from 73,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 13.96 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500.

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 57.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 127,600 shares as the company's stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 95,000 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.16M, down from 222,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $9.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $5.67 during the last trading session, reaching $183.87. About 153,930 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 505,500 shares to 905,000 shares, valued at $49.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Group (NYSE:MPC) by 295,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 579,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold ERIE shares while 45 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.85M for 27.36 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $154,800 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $11.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (Put) (NYSE:MMC) by 8,700 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $200,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLE) by 31,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,000 shares, and cut its stake in Whirlpool Corp (Put) (NYSE:WHR).