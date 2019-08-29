Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) Market Value Rose While Columbia Asset Management Decreased Its Stake by $483,982; Capital Advisors Position in American Intl Group (AIG) Has Lowered as Share Value Rose

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 53.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 133,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 113,929 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, down from 247,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.63 billion market cap company. It closed at $52.45 lastly. It is down 1.91% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms AIG Ratings; Outlook Negative; 19/04/2018 – AIG: All Business Will be Transferred to New Entities Ahead Of Brexit; 26/03/2018 – U.S. top court rejects AIG ex-CEO Greenberg’s bailout challenge; 02/05/2018 – AIG Parent Liquidity Stood at About $8.5 Billion as of March 31; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorizes Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 14/03/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS CARL ICAHN BOARD REPRESENTATIVE SAMUEL MERKSAMER WILL NOT SEEK BOARD-RE-ELECTION AT MAY ANNUAL MEETING – FILING; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s profit hit by natural disaster losses; 20/04/2018 – AIG to Redeem 8.000% and 8.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2038; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE INVOLVES TRANSFER OF AIG EUROPE LIMITED’S EXISTING INSURANCE BUSINESS TO NEW UK AND EUROPEAN COMPANIES

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 2,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 59,797 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, down from 62,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $6.06 during the last trading session, reaching $216.49. About 111,128 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79 million and $374.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Airtouch Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 42,900 shares to 66,468 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 1,839 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 11,000 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co reported 8,802 shares. Principal Financial Group Incorporated accumulated 0% or 2,814 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 119,745 shares. Products Prtn Ltd Com invested in 0.06% or 5,503 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 66,688 shares. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.06% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 127 shares. Earnest Prtn Lc has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Bogle Invest Mgmt Lp De owns 42,390 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has 2.55M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Hartford Investment Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca, California-based fund reported 2,000 shares.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $185,038 activity. 686 shares were bought by Vorsheck Elizabeth A, worth $165,024.

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.85M for 32.22 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 118,650 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al reported 0.03% stake. 452,508 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Moreover, Pictet State Bank And Limited has 0.47% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 24,970 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 900,771 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 38.91M are owned by State Street Corp. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 82,546 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10.00 million shares. Jane Street Group Inc Incorporated accumulated 245,918 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research Inc reported 6,150 shares. Moreover, Hartford Inv Communications has 0.12% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Levin Strategies Lp holds 0.27% or 55,175 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 229,228 shares. Kwmg Llc reported 106 shares or 0% of all its holdings.