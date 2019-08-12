Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) Market Valuation Rose While Columbia Asset Management Cut Its Stake; Lear (LEA) Shareholder Foster & Motley Lowered Holding as Stock Price Declined

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 2,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 59,797 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, down from 62,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $5.21 during the last trading session, reaching $217.15. About 106,470 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 2,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 19,737 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, down from 22,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $111.74. About 521,256 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) by 5,383 shares to 19,357 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 10,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Element Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 34,967 shares. Cornerstone invested 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Lsv Asset stated it has 0.51% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Regions Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 7,194 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 9,585 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 1.07M shares. Verition Fund owns 5,835 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Nomura Asset Co invested in 0.11% or 81,109 shares. Atlanta Capital Mngmt L L C holds 5,800 shares. Moreover, Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.41% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh stated it has 5,869 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. First Interstate Bancorporation invested in 196 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 84,319 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Ltd Com. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.02% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 509,536 shares.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.94 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.15 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $240.51 million for 7.09 P/E if the $3.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.23% EPS growth.

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.85M for 32.31 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79M and $374.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,155 shares to 5,501 shares, valued at $917,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Gp Llp stated it has 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Bokf Na invested in 0.01% or 2,026 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 0.02% stake. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag stated it has 37,277 shares. Meeder Asset holds 127 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco holds 14,286 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schroder Invest Management Grp invested in 0% or 5,431 shares. Bluemountain Lc reported 2,265 shares. Franklin Res reported 1.48M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Illinois-based Citadel Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Paloma Partners Mgmt Com accumulated 5,752 shares. Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.07% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $185,038 activity. Another trade for 115 shares valued at $20,014 was bought by Hudson Brian Arden Sr..

