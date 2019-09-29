Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) Holder Old Republic International Lowered Holding as Stock Price Rose; Chilton Investment Co Stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) Has Boosted by $2.07 Million as Stock Price Rose

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 107.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 21,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 41,248 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.02M, up from 19,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $107.32. About 2.86 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS TRIALS AFTER FIVE YEARS POST-IMPLANT; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS VISUALASE(TM) MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Rev $8.14B; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Profit Rises, Sees More Growth in FY19; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 57.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 127,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 95,000 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.16 million, down from 222,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $5.67 during the last trading session, reaching $183.87. About 153,930 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 22,452 shares to 125,614 shares, valued at $13.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 56,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.01M shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Reimbursement for Medtronic insulin pump established in Germany – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Medtronic (MDT) Announces Early Feasibility Trial for Intrepid Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement System with Transfemoral Transseptal Approach – StreetInsider.com” published on September 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic Named a Leading Sustainability Company NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs Medtronic next-gen TAVR system – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sanders Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 6.13 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 3.93M shares. Weiss Asset Lp holds 0.01% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 2,342 shares. 16.80M were reported by Northern Corp. M&R Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.19% or 8,773 shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc accumulated 0.14% or 36,703 shares. Ckw Financial Group invested in 350 shares. Hudson Bay Capital LP has 0.22% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.37% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreno Evelyn V has 80,268 shares for 2.38% of their portfolio. Appleton Partners Ma invested in 79,220 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Dorsey & Whitney Trust Limited stated it has 2.26% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Lincoln Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 20,325 were accumulated by Caprock Gru.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,024 activity.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Donegal Group Inc (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 48,400 shares to 664,500 shares, valued at $10.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 746,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold ERIE shares while 45 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 15.79 million shares or 7.61% more from 14.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 131 were accumulated by Carroll Finance Associate. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4,254 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 1,762 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.23% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Franklin Res Incorporated holds 1.40 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 48,306 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.03% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). 60,677 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Bancorp Of America De reported 41,913 shares. M&T Bancshares Corp invested in 0% or 1,060 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 40,401 shares. Voya Investment has invested 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Aqr Mngmt Limited Co holds 82,784 shares.