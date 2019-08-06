Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) Holder Columbia Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $483,982; Albion Financial Group Holding in Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Has Increased by $308,672 as Stock Declined

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Genuine Parts Company (GPC) by 18.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 2,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 17,733 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 14,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Genuine Parts Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $90.33. About 194,782 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 Essendant And Genuine Parts Company’s S.P. Richards Business To Combine To Form Stronger, More Competitive National Business Pr; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – BEFORE DISTRIBUTION, SPINCO WILL ENTER INTO CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $400 MLN; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts: Staples’ Offer Not a Superior Proposal or LIkeliy to Lead to Superior One; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS SEES TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26.0%, SAW 26.0 TO 27.0%

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 2,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 59,797 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, down from 62,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $216.79. About 23,715 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role

More notable recent Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Commit To Buy Erie Indemnity Co. At $240, Earn 8.4% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Should You Hold Aon (AON) in Your Portfolio Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) CEO Tim NeCastro on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.85M for 32.26 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Advisors Asset Management accumulated 6,123 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP has 0.14% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 71,195 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3,162 are held by Barclays Public Limited Liability Co. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 1,650 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 31,644 shares. Charles Schwab Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 84,573 shares. Old Republic Interest Corporation owns 222,600 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 2,265 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). California-based Aperio Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.03% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Bridgeway Cap reported 15,400 shares stake. Schroder Inv Management Grp reported 5,431 shares.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $185,038 activity. $165,024 worth of stock was bought by Vorsheck Elizabeth A on Tuesday, June 11.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79 million and $374.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Airtouch Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 42,900 shares to 66,468 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,501 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.