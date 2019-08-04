Ericsson (ERIC) Stake Held by Ulysses Management Llc; Montag & Caldwell Increases Stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM)

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 51,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 270,686 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.87M, up from 219,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $145.7. About 12.97M shares traded or 91.70% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to buy MuleSoft in $6.5 bln deal; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: Experiencing Rapid Growth in France; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – EXPECTED ADOPTION OF BOTH ASC 606 AND ASC 340-40 STANDARDS WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATING CASH FLOW; 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 55,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The hedge fund held 1.31 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.98M, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.64. About 5.27 million shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 3.94B shares to 6.25 million shares, valued at $22.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp. (Call) (NYSE:LEN) by 98,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:publ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “C-RAD and Elekta sign agreement to distribute C-RAD’s cutting-edge SIGRT solutions in America – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “XBT Provider AB (Publ) Publishes Half Year Interim Report – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:publ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PUBLICATION OF CHANGE OF NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS IN ZETADISPLAY – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ericsson Stumbles As Investor Enthusiasm Cools Off – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce.Com Is Still King Of SaaS – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Does the Latest Drop in Salesforce Stock Make It a Buy? – Investorplace.com” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 47,552 shares to 526,891 shares, valued at $82.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sandp Global Inc by 31,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,225 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $8.49 million activity. Hawkins Mark J had sold 846 shares worth $134,514. 114 shares were sold by Roos John Victor, worth $17,779. $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Weaver Amy E. $32,216 worth of stock was sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15. BLOCK KEITH also sold $815,800 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, February 13. Harris Parker had sold 6,331 shares worth $1.03M on Tuesday, February 12.