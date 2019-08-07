Ericsson (ERIC) Shareholder Ulysses Management Lifted Stake; Gratia Capital Cut Bgc Partners (BGCP) Holding by $5.32 Million; Share Price Rose

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 85.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The hedge fund held 176,815 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.07. About 342,459 shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 30/05/2018 – BGC Partners Announces Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS SEES 2Q CONSOLIDATED REV $890M-$940M, EST. $921.5M; 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – NEWMARK REAFFIRMED ENTIRETY OF OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018; 08/03/2018 – Medadyn Partners With BGC International Holdings For Billions In Verifiable Gold To Back Cryptocurrency Transactions; 23/05/2018 – BGC Partners and Newmark Group Announce Upcoming Conference Details; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – UNIT WON MULTI-YEAR ENERGY PROCUREMENT & SUPPLY MANAGEMENT SERVICES CONTRACT; 26/03/2018 – BGC’S AMEREX ENERGY SERVICES WINS MANDATE FOR NA MARRIOTT SITES; 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED PREVIOUSLY EXISTING BGC CREDIT AGREEMENT OF $150 MLN BETWEEN PARTIES; 07/03/2018 – BGC Partners And Newmark Group To Repay Remaining Balance Of $575 Million Unsecured Senior Term Loan; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY REVENUES $956.6 MLN VS $783.2 MLN

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 55,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The hedge fund held 1.31 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.98M, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.49. About 2.18M shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp. Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.40 billion shares to 869,600 shares, valued at $34.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 4.63B shares in the quarter, leaving it with 486,942 shares, and cut its stake in Groupon Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:GRPN).

