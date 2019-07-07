Ericsson (ERIC) Shareholder Trexquant Investment LP Has Cut Its Holding; Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Lowered Its Position in Pepsico (PEP) by $778,360 as Stock Price Rose

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 74.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 284,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 95,589 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $878,000, down from 380,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 4.79 million shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 19.17% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 6,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,363 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05 million, down from 55,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 2.61 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) by 13,430 shares to 19,808 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 44,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI).

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 12,420 shares to 121,490 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on July, 9 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 6.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.61 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.17 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.64% EPS growth.