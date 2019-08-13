Ericsson (ERIC) Shareholder Folketrygdfondet Has Lifted Its Holding; Bloom Tree Partners Trimmed Adobe (ADBE) Stake as Market Value Rose

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 21,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 178,203 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.49 million, down from 200,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $294.83. About 607,572 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 990,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The institutional investor held 5.29 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.60 million, up from 4.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 1.82 million shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Folketrygdfondet, which manages about $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 480,000 shares to 5.25 million shares, valued at $274.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $918.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 514,984 shares to 4.15 million shares, valued at $47.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc (Put) by 655,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers invested in 30 shares. Guardian Life Of America holds 0.05% or 1,406 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 573,043 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Company reported 2,984 shares. Trustmark Bank Trust Department, a Mississippi-based fund reported 205 shares. Findlay Park Partners Llp reported 0.68% stake. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has invested 1.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.89% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moore Mngmt Lp owns 140,000 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 336,135 shares. Addenda Cap Incorporated invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Brinker has 0.09% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 8,521 shares. Motco holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,834 shares. Parus Fin (Uk) invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1,142 are held by Webster State Bank N A.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 46.36 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.