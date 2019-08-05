Ericsson (ERIC) Share Value Declined While Folketrygdfondet Has Upped Holding; As Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Stock Declined, Wexford Capital LP Trimmed Position

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 10,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.81% . The hedge fund held 66,811 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, down from 76,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Cedar Fair LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 217,129 shares traded. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Dividend of $0.89; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Point Opens “With a Vengeance” This Saturday; 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN); 14/03/2018 Cedar Fair Completes Credit Agreement Amendment; Reduces Borrowing Costs; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 990,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The institutional investor held 5.29 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.60 million, up from 4.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.64. About 5.27M shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold FUN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 27.14 million shares or 0.18% more from 27.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 2,760 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp reported 0.06% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Pnc Service holds 14,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Llc invested in 185,650 shares. Aurora Counsel holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 46,753 shares. Brookstone Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Huntington Bancorp stated it has 0.01% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Moreover, Naples Lc has 0.22% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 16,635 shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 0% or 10,989 shares. Everett Harris Communications Ca reported 0.01% stake. Regions Corp reported 2,000 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Liability holds 16,496 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 0.01% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Focused Wealth owns 235 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 680,964 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 62,544 shares to 66,400 shares, valued at $7.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 226,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS).

Analysts await Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 120.51% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.39 per share. FUN’s profit will be $48.66M for 14.74 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Cedar Fair, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -158.90% EPS growth.

Folketrygdfondet, which manages about $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 480,000 shares to 5.25 million shares, valued at $274.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

