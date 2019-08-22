Ericsson (ERIC) Share Value Declined While Dodge & Cox Has Lowered Position; Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Holding Has Increased by Hahn Capital Management Llc

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 686,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55 million, down from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 7.67 million shares traded or 19.14% up from the average. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 1,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 194,848 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.78 billion, up from 193,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equities for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $149.18. About 161,400 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jeld (NYSE:KEYS) by 100,038 shares to 488,974 shares, valued at $42.64B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bankunited (NYSE:BDX) by 2,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,661 shares, and cut its stake in Idex Corporation (NYSE:JEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Of America holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 325 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 146,452 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancshares has 0.06% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Lmr Llp has invested 0.02% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Dnb Asset Mgmt As stated it has 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 0.03% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 4,217 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 72,697 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.05% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Fjarde Ap accumulated 33,663 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement owns 0.05% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 32,009 shares. 2,523 are owned by Mirae Asset Glob Investments Company Limited. Panagora Asset Inc owns 4,236 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hahn Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 194,848 shares. Atria Ltd Limited Liability Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 8,294 shares. Raymond James Advsr Inc accumulated 0% or 2,393 shares.

