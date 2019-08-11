Ericsson (ERIC) Share Price Declined While Folketrygdfondet Has Raised by $8.92 Million Its Stake; Werner Enterprises (WERN) Shares Rose While Cortina Asset Management Lowered Holding

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 990,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The institutional investor held 5.29 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.60 million, up from 4.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.65. About 3.32M shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 24.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 56,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 176,878 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, down from 233,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $31.55. About 408,940 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 07/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Named 2018 Best for Vets Employer; 05/03/2018 Tennessee DOL: Real TN Stories: Cindy Cameron Ogle + Mike Werner; 29/03/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: HOCHDORF Holding Ltd: Changes in Senior Management – Werner Schweizer is succeeded by Dr Peter Pfeilschifter; 20/04/2018 – MEXICO ADVANCED MOST IN FISCAL CONSOLIDATION IN LATAM: WERNER; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES TO APPEAL $89.7M TEXAS JURY VERDICT; 19/04/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $562.7 MLN VS $501.2 MLN; 18/03/2018 – IMF’S WERNER: PROTECTIONISM SO FAR NOT POINTING TO TRADE WAR; 30/03/2018 – Werner is celebrating its Tenth Year as the Official Ladder of the NCAA® Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships; 17/04/2018 – CASTLE HARLAN – CHRIS WERNER WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF TITAN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT; 19/04/2018 – Tobii AB: Tobiis Business Unit President Oscar Werner to become CEO of CLX Communications

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 13,758 shares to 94,769 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegiance Bancshares Inc by 26,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Analysts await Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 6.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.66 per share. WERN’s profit will be $42.90M for 12.72 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Werner Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold WERN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 1.93% less from 45.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.02% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Tudor Et Al has 44,283 shares. 23,240 are held by Mason Street Ltd. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 17,012 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 4,702 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 1.50 million shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc holds 89,012 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Co owns 25,550 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Ls Inv Limited Liability Corp holds 2,342 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.03% or 2.83M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.07% or 5.14M shares. Atlanta Mngmt L L C holds 51,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested 0.05% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Principal Financial Gru owns 256,737 shares.

Folketrygdfondet, which manages about $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 480,000 shares to 5.25M shares, valued at $274.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.