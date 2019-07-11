Ericsson (ERIC) Market Valuation Declined While Primecap Management Company Decreased Its Stake; As Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Share Value Rose, Northrock Partners Upped Stake by $1.88 Million

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 0.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 158,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 132.81 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22B, down from 132.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 2.86 million shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 19.17% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500.

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 25.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 14,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,994 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35 million, up from 58,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $148.32. About 484,227 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has risen 2.37% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RAISED 8 PERCENT TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 20/04/2018 – FBI: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and Other; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE AUM $887B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adj EPS $3.70; 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8 PERCENT, OR $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE, TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q ROE Ex-AOCI 28.3%

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arlo Technologies Inc by 1.67M shares to 5.05M shares, valued at $20.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZMH) by 559,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

