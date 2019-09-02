Ericsson (ERIC) Market Valuation Declined While Folketrygdfondet Has Boosted Position by $8.92 Million; Lennar (LEN) Stake Lifted by Smead Capital Management Inc

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 990,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The institutional investor held 5.29M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.60M, up from 4.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.84. About 8.49M shares traded or 37.99% up from the average. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80M, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51. About 2.61 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Assocs Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 7,746 shares or 0% of the stock. The Florida-based First Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Trust Svcs has invested 0.14% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Affinity Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 52,088 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based Comm Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Investec Asset Management Limited owns 470,385 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp accumulated 915 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Inc holds 0.01% or 5,198 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Lpl Llc has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 8,100 are held by Dupont Management. Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 242,079 shares. Blair William And Il has 18,384 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 1.67 million shares. Charter Communications reported 0.03% stake. Cwm Llc reported 28 shares.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 20,190 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $58.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 24,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 963,021 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lennar Corporation (LEN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

More notable recent Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:publ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Company update Stockholm Stock Exchange:MATRA – GlobeNewswire” on August 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LIDDS: Anja Peters becomes new CFO of LIDDS Stockholm Stock Exchange:LIDDS – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Here are the risks for investing in SmileDirectClub, according to the company – Nashville Business Journal” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:publ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sdiptech AB (publ) acquires Auger Site Investigations Limited in the UK – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Folketrygdfondet, which manages about $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 480,000 shares to 5.25 million shares, valued at $274.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.