Ericsson (ERIC) Holder Zeke Capital Advisors Raised Holding; Nuveen Asset Management Maintains Holding in Kroger Co (KR)

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 83,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 308,184 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, up from 224,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 10.95% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.54. About 19.02M shares traded or 200.93% up from the average. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 19.17% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 13.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 155,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.42M, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $21.67. About 2.56M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 19/03/2018 – Kroger’s Fred Meyer Stores Announce Plan to Abandon Gun Business; 23/03/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Sources say Kroger-Target merger report not accurate; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER WILL ALSO HAVE ACCESS TO ITS SOFTWARE, IF IT CHOOSES, FOR STORE PICKING; 07/03/2018 – Kroger Participates in Natural Products Expo West; 20/04/2018 – KROGER – $1.2 BLN ASR IS ADDITIONAL REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, INCREMENTAL TO $1 BLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON MARCH 15; 26/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Target And Kroger Refute Merger Rumors; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Recorded 4Q LIFO Credit of $54M; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q Gross Margin 21.9%; 16/05/2018 – Walgreen, Kroger, Albertsons, HEB sue Allergan over dry-eye drug; 23/05/2018 – Kroger is buying meal kit company Home Chef

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.04% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Mount Lucas Ltd Partnership reported 355,936 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.06% or 30,267 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has 845 shares. Luminus Mgmt Llc invested in 0.05% or 100,000 shares. 295,426 are owned by Gyroscope Grp Limited Co. Smart Portfolios accumulated 420 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 171,561 shares. Advisor Ltd reported 21,614 shares. Fund Mgmt Sa stated it has 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.05% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Hightower Tru Serv Lta invested in 0.03% or 22,633 shares. Tru Com Of Vermont invested in 0% or 514 shares. 58,031 are owned by Natl Inv Services Inc Wi. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc holds 0.1% or 1,129 shares.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 46,090 shares to 135,391 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rapid7 Inc by 14,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,194 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 8,895 shares to 291,832 shares, valued at $45.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,420 shares, and cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).