Ericsson (ERIC) Holder Ulysses Management Has Decreased Its Position; As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Market Value Rose, Hmi Capital Cut Stake

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 457,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.15 million, down from 3.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.54B market cap company. The stock increased 3.82% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $52.35. About 4.17 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 12/03/2018 – Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Acquires $1.8B Canyon Industrial Portfolio; 15/05/2018 – Blackstone Adds Gates Industrial Corp. Plc: 13F; 09/05/2018 – EQT’S NORDIC AVIATION SAID TO ATTRACT BLACKSTONE, CHINA’S AVIC; 12/04/2018 – CVC, MESSER, CARLYLE, ONEX, BLACKSTONE, TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CHOSEN FOR SECOND ROUND OF BIDS FOR LINDE, PRAXAIR DIVESTITURES; 22/03/2018 – FRP Holdings to Sell Industrial Warehouse Portfolio to Blackstone; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone sells remaining 5.8% stake in Hilton Worldwide; 13/03/2018 – China sovereign fund exits Blackstone investment; 01/04/2018 – Tech Jollof: Exclusive: Thomson Reuters in deal for Blackstone to buy major stake in F&R unit: sources LONDON/NEW YORK (Reut; 30/04/2018 – Blackstone accelerates into US subprime car-loan market; 13/03/2018 – China Wealth Fund Sells Out of Blackstone Stake Held Since IPO

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 17.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 225,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.26M, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 3.30 million shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $716.13M for 22.18 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Advsr stated it has 260,499 shares. Kayne Anderson Cap Advisors Limited Partnership holds 100,600 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 0.33% stake. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). National Asset Inc stated it has 0.13% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Jnba Finance Advisors holds 2,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. M&T Financial Bank has 0.02% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 94,237 shares. Beach Counsel Inc Pa stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 1.31 million shares for 4.48% of their portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc holds 0.12% or 13,970 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 105,498 shares. King Wealth stated it has 0.23% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Polar Llp holds 263,480 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Duncker Streett & Company has 0.1% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated owns 61,005 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio.

