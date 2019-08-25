Ericsson (ERIC) Holder Dodge & Cox Has Decreased Stake as Stock Value Declined; Trigran Investments Has Increased Its Position in Sierra Wireless (SWIR) by $8.14 Million as Market Value Declined

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) by 38.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 677,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% . The hedge fund held 2.45M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.33M, up from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Sierra Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $387.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $10.71. About 222,190 shares traded or 32.23% up from the average. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 26.83% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 27/03/2018 – OSAC: Security Alert: Freetown (Sierra Leone), Run-off Presidential Election March 31 Security Alert: Freetown (Sierra Leone),; 26/03/2018 – SIERRA LEONE RUNOFF ELECTIONS TO PROCEED MARCH 27, COURT RULES; 14/03/2018 – KGHM 4Q SIERRA GORDA UNIT EBITDA $116M; 04/04/2018 – SIERRA LEONE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE SAMURA KAMARA SLIGHTLY IN THE LEAD AFTER VOTES COUNTED IN NINE OF 16 VOTING DISTRICTS; 24/03/2018 – SIERRA LEONE COURT UPHOLDS RULING PARTY REQUEST FOR INJUNCTION TO DELAY PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF SET FOR TUESDAY; 07/04/2018 – President Ramaphosa congratulates Mr Julius Maada Bio on his election to the position of President of Sierra Leone; 31/05/2018 – SIERRA WIRELESS NAMES KENT THEXTON INTERIM CEO; 19/04/2018 – DeBeers rolls out app to clean up Sierra Leone diamond supply chain; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Monitor Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.01 per Share; 10/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: No Clear Leader in Sierra Leone Vote With Quarter of Ballots Counted

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 686,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55 million, down from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.07. About 5.33 million shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

More notable recent Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Sierra Wireless a Buy? – Nasdaq” on March 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Pass Drilling Intersects Wide Zones of Shallow Oxide Gold at Kharmagtai – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Sierra Wireless vs. Cypress Semiconductor – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Young Investors: What’s the Best Way to Invest in the Internet of Things? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quantenna Communications Inc by 162,839 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $32.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xperi Corp by 572,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,117 shares, and cut its stake in Purecycle Corp (NASDAQ:PCYO).

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10,100 shares to 4.95M shares, valued at $816.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 3.38M shares in the quarter, for a total of 41.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).