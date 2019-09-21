Era Group Inc. (ERA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) compete against each other in the Air Services Other sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Era Group Inc. 10 1.04 N/A 0.42 24.69 Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. 48 0.00 N/A 3.36 14.67

Table 1 demonstrates Era Group Inc. and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Era Group Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Era Group Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Era Group Inc. 0.00% 1.9% 1.2% Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 37.8% 20%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.12 shows that Era Group Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. has beta of 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.8 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Era Group Inc. Its rival Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. Era Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.1% of Era Group Inc. shares and 14.2% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. shares. About 6% of Era Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 51.5% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Era Group Inc. 14.79% 20.98% 14.54% 6.28% -26.76% 18.08% Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. -2.8% 1.07% 0.31% 11.91% -0.06% 29.72%

For the past year Era Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. beats Era Group Inc.

Era Group Inc. provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; air medical services; Alaska flightseeing tours; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, VIP transport, power line, and pipeline survey activities. The company also leases helicopters to third parties and foreign affiliates; engineers, manufactures, and distributes after-market helicopter parts and accessories; and provides classroom instruction, flight simulator, and other training services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned, leased, or managed a total of 136 helicopters, including 13 heavy helicopters, 49 medium helicopters, 33 light twin engine helicopters, and 41 light single engine helicopters. It also serves cruise line passengers. The company operates in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Canada. Era Group Inc. was founded in 1948 and is based in Houston, Texas.