Era Group Inc. (ERA) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Air Services Other companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of Era Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.79% of all Air Services Other’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Era Group Inc. has 6% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 27.54% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Era Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Era Group Inc. 0.00% 1.90% 1.20% Industry Average 9.17% 17.83% 8.23%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Era Group Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Era Group Inc. N/A 10 24.69 Industry Average 99.92M 1.09B 32.95

Era Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Era Group Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Era Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Era Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.33 2.61

The peers have a potential upside of 5.15%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Era Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Era Group Inc. 14.79% 20.98% 14.54% 6.28% -26.76% 18.08% Industry Average 5.19% 6.67% 4.07% 10.91% 2.50% 18.27%

For the past year Era Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Era Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Era Group Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 1.94 Quick Ratio. Era Group Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Era Group Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.12 shows that Era Group Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Era Group Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.18 which is 17.57% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Era Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Era Group Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Era Group Inc. provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; air medical services; Alaska flightseeing tours; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, VIP transport, power line, and pipeline survey activities. The company also leases helicopters to third parties and foreign affiliates; engineers, manufactures, and distributes after-market helicopter parts and accessories; and provides classroom instruction, flight simulator, and other training services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned, leased, or managed a total of 136 helicopters, including 13 heavy helicopters, 49 medium helicopters, 33 light twin engine helicopters, and 41 light single engine helicopters. It also serves cruise line passengers. The company operates in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Canada. Era Group Inc. was founded in 1948 and is based in Houston, Texas.