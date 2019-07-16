Era Group (ERA) Shareholder Van Den Berg Management I Has Increased Stake; Maryland Capital Management Increased Holding in A T & T (T)

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 23,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 255,896 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03 million, up from 232,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.71. About 20.01M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 03/04/2018 – AT&T Says U.S. Used Tweaked Charter Study to Boost Merger Case; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Scraps IPO of Vrio Unit in Setback for Debt Reduction Push; 20/04/2018 – CMO Today: AT&T Announces Streaming Bundle; WPP Resists Breakup Talk; YouTube Brand Safety Issues Linger; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Judge to Consider Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HIRED SEVERAL CONSULTANTS TO HELP UNDERSTAND HOW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION MIGHT APPROACH ‘WIDE RANGE OF ISSUES’ INCLUDING TIME WARNER DEAL -MEMO

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Era Group Inc (ERA) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 158,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.15 million, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Era Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.52. About 36,687 shares traded. Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) has declined 23.56% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ERA News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Era Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERA); 25/05/2018 – HELICOPTER SERVICE ERA BEGAN GOM OIL,GAS EVACUATIONS ON ALBERTO; 08/03/2018 – ERA GROUP 4Q OPER REV. $57.5M; 08/03/2018 – Era Group 4Q Rev $57.5M; 08/03/2018 Era Group 4Q EPS $2.89; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Era Group Inc. ‘B-‘ Ratings; Outlook Negative; 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR 6C; 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q OPER REV. $57.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.96 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold ERA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 19.38 million shares or 1.71% more from 19.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 6,910 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 0% invested in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) for 109,324 shares. Comerica Bancorp accumulated 20,453 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 45,016 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 115,338 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 2.92M shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 5,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P, a Texas-based fund reported 1.80M shares. The North Carolina-based Bancshares Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 250,208 shares. Moreover, Parkside National Bank & Trust And has 0% invested in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) for 218 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 24,997 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 7,922 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA).

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $727.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dmc Global Inc by 116,580 shares to 870,555 shares, valued at $43.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atkore Intl Group Inc by 33,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86M shares, and cut its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9.00M were accumulated by Franklin Res. Valmark Advisers Inc has invested 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wagner Bowman invested 0.27% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.95% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ing Groep Nv invested in 1.21M shares or 0.82% of the stock. Merriman Wealth Limited Liability Com reported 14,700 shares. Central Savings Bank Trust has 0.11% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Natixis reported 0.56% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Orca Investment Management Lc holds 0.51% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 14,343 shares. Iat Reinsurance reported 50,000 shares stake. Ironwood Counsel Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.65% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Guardian Capital Advisors LP invested in 1.03% or 240,102 shares. Guardian Limited Partnership reported 0.35% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Private Wealth Prns Limited Liability Co reported 0.3% stake. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability holds 0.18% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 413,212 shares.

