Era Group (ERA) Holding Held by Van Den Berg Management I Inc; Cs Mckee LP Increases Stake in Centene Del (CNC)

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 100.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 178,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 356,900 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.95 million, up from 177,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $50.89. About 1.34 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Era Group Inc (ERA) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 158,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.15M, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Era Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.49. About 7,127 shares traded. Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) has declined 23.56% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ERA News: 08/03/2018 – ERA GROUP 4Q OPER REV. $57.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Era Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERA); 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q OPER REV. $57.3M; 25/05/2018 – HELICOPTER SERVICE ERA BEGAN GOM OIL,GAS EVACUATIONS ON ALBERTO; 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR 6C; 08/03/2018 – Era Group 4Q Rev $57.5M; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Era Group Inc. ‘B-‘ Ratings; Outlook Negative; 08/03/2018 Era Group 4Q EPS $2.89

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.96 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold ERA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 19.38 million shares or 1.71% more from 19.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $727.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dmc Global Inc by 116,580 shares to 870,555 shares, valued at $43.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,521 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

