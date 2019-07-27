Era Group (ERA) Holding Has Increased by Van Den Berg Management I Inc; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Rose, Holder Park Avenue Securities Has Boosted Stake

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Era Group Inc (ERA) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 158,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.15M, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Era Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.32M market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 68,385 shares traded. Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) has declined 23.56% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ERA News: 08/03/2018 – ERA GROUP 4Q OPER REV. $57.5M; 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR 6C; 08/03/2018 Era Group 4Q EPS $2.89; 08/03/2018 – Era Group 4Q Rev $57.5M; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Era Group Inc. ‘B-‘ Ratings; Outlook Negative; 25/05/2018 – HELICOPTER SERVICE ERA BEGAN GOM OIL,GAS EVACUATIONS ON ALBERTO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Era Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERA); 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q OPER REV. $57.3M

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 5,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,117 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63 billion and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Fltg Rate Nt Etf (FLOT) by 9,009 shares to 66,608 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Vanguard Mtg Backed Secs Etf (VMBS) by 6,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,906 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Bloomberg Barclays Inter Term Corporate Bd Etf (ITR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cullen Mgmt Ltd Liability has 2.86% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.34M shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Communications Ma accumulated 1.30M shares. Grandfield Dodd Llc accumulated 8,321 shares. The Kentucky-based Hl Fincl Svcs Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.95% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bragg Fin Inc reported 248,400 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8,811 shares. Arrow Fincl holds 42,555 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Highlander Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gm Advisory Gru holds 0.33% or 18,544 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.61% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 76,865 shares. Cypress Ltd Liability Co (Wy) holds 962 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.63% or 232,400 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Centurylink Inv Mgmt Communication stated it has 67,025 shares. Park National Corp Oh has invested 2.82% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $727.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 6,486 shares to 319,876 shares, valued at $64.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,521 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.96 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold ERA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 19.38 million shares or 1.71% more from 19.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 48,716 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Prudential Financial Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 214,312 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 10,355 were reported by Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 1.80 million shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 579 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). State Street Corporation owns 552,804 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 17,882 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) for 200 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 0% or 31,557 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Morgan Stanley reported 383,374 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 7,922 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

