Era Group (ERA) Holder Van Den Berg Management I Lifted Holding by $1.74 Million; Ancient Art LP Decreased Its Zillow Group (Z) Position by $2.97 Million; Stock Price Rose

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56M, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 2.22M shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 29.44% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 08/05/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP INC Z.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $51; 30/05/2018 – As CEO of Zillow, a tech company breaking into the radical new territory of flipping houses, Rascoff seemed himself wary of regulation; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees FY Rev $1.43B-$1.58B; 30/05/2018 – Zillow CEO defends Facebook: Facebook executives ‘really have taken this to heart’; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense, saying the social network shows evidence of a “cultural shift.”; 10/05/2018 – Aaron Terrazas, senior economist at Zillow, blames rising housing costs and relatively lackluster wages; 22/03/2018 – FTC: Commission Letter To Commenter Zillow; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Stay as Chief Legal Officer Through End of 2018; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Era Group Inc (ERA) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 158,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.15 million, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Era Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. About 54,018 shares traded. Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) has declined 23.56% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ERA News: 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q OPER REV. $57.3M; 08/03/2018 – ERA GROUP 4Q OPER REV. $57.5M; 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR 6C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Era Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERA); 25/05/2018 – HELICOPTER SERVICE ERA BEGAN GOM OIL,GAS EVACUATIONS ON ALBERTO; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Era Group Inc. ‘B-‘ Ratings; Outlook Negative; 08/03/2018 Era Group 4Q EPS $2.89; 08/03/2018 – Era Group 4Q Rev $57.5M

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $727.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 281,485 shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $45.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,484 shares, and cut its stake in Granite Constr Inc (NYSE:GVA).