Equus Total Return Inc. (EQS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Both Equus Total Return Inc. (NYSE:EQS) and Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Investments industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equus Total Return Inc. 2 0.00 N/A 0.22 7.05 Mesabi Trust 23 0.00 13.11M 3.37 7.99

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Equus Total Return Inc. and Mesabi Trust. Mesabi Trust is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Equus Total Return Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Equus Total Return Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Mesabi Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Equus Total Return Inc. and Mesabi Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equus Total Return Inc. 0.00% 6.6% 4.5% Mesabi Trust 55,930,034.13% 215.1% 137.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.16 beta indicates that Equus Total Return Inc. is 84.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Mesabi Trust’s 0.62 beta is the reason why it is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46% of Equus Total Return Inc. shares and 18% of Mesabi Trust shares. Equus Total Return Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 22.93%. Comparatively, 0.26% are Mesabi Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equus Total Return Inc. -8.82% -7.11% -15.3% -24.39% -35.15% -20.92% Mesabi Trust -3.21% -9.89% -7.31% 1.4% -2.29% 13.42%

For the past year Equus Total Return Inc. had bearish trend while Mesabi Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors Mesabi Trust beats Equus Total Return Inc.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.