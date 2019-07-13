Equus Total Return Inc. (EQS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

As Diversified Investments companies, Equus Total Return Inc. (NYSE:EQS) and Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Equus Total Return Inc.
|2
|57.88
|N/A
|0.00
|437.50
|Marine Petroleum Trust
|2
|4.75
|N/A
|0.37
|6.76
In table 1 we can see Equus Total Return Inc. and Marine Petroleum Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Equus Total Return Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Marine Petroleum Trust, which means that it is the expensive of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Equus Total Return Inc. and Marine Petroleum Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Equus Total Return Inc.
|0.00%
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Marine Petroleum Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Equus Total Return Inc. and Marine Petroleum Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.4% and 1.6%. Insiders owned 22.93% of Equus Total Return Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.42% of Marine Petroleum Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Equus Total Return Inc.
|-1.22%
|-1.41%
|-11.18%
|-9.31%
|-27.69%
|-10.71%
|Marine Petroleum Trust
|7.69%
|8.62%
|21.15%
|-20.75%
|-23.87%
|36.96%
For the past year Equus Total Return Inc. had bearish trend while Marine Petroleum Trust had bullish trend.
Summary
Equus Total Return Inc. beats Marine Petroleum Trust on 5 of the 8 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.