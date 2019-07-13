Equus Total Return Inc. (EQS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

As Diversified Investments companies, Equus Total Return Inc. (NYSE:EQS) and Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equus Total Return Inc. 2 57.88 N/A 0.00 437.50 Marine Petroleum Trust 2 4.75 N/A 0.37 6.76

In table 1 we can see Equus Total Return Inc. and Marine Petroleum Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Equus Total Return Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Marine Petroleum Trust, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Equus Total Return Inc. and Marine Petroleum Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equus Total Return Inc. 0.00% 0.1% 0.1% Marine Petroleum Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Equus Total Return Inc. and Marine Petroleum Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.4% and 1.6%. Insiders owned 22.93% of Equus Total Return Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.42% of Marine Petroleum Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equus Total Return Inc. -1.22% -1.41% -11.18% -9.31% -27.69% -10.71% Marine Petroleum Trust 7.69% 8.62% 21.15% -20.75% -23.87% 36.96%

For the past year Equus Total Return Inc. had bearish trend while Marine Petroleum Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

Equus Total Return Inc. beats Marine Petroleum Trust on 5 of the 8 factors.