Equus Total Return, Inc. (EQS) Is At $1.66 Formed Wedge; Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Trimmed Raymond James Financial (RJF) Stake

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased Raymond James Financial (RJF) stake by 5.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 7,280 shares as Raymond James Financial (RJF)’s stock rose 1.85%. The Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 123,460 shares with $9.93 million value, down from 130,740 last quarter. Raymond James Financial now has $12.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $85.61. About 369,385 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.16% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.59% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust

Equus Total Return, Inc. (EQS) formed wedge down with $1.54 target or 7.00% below today’s $1.66 share price. Equus Total Return, Inc. (EQS) has $22.65 million valuation. The stock increased 4.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.66. About 690 shares traded. Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) has declined 27.69% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.12% the S&P500. Some Historical EQS News: 02/04/2018 EQUUS TOTAL RETURN INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 04/04/2018 – Equus CEO Daniel DiLella Appointed Chairperson of the Semiquincentennial Commission for the United States of America; 17/04/2018 – Equus Announces 2017 Year-End Net Asset Value; 23/05/2018 – Equus Shareholders Grant New Authorization to Withdraw BDC Election; 15/05/2018 – Equus Announces First Quarter Net Asset Value; 15/05/2018 – EQUUS TOTAL RETURN INC – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO $3.20 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 FROM $3.18 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold Equus Total Return, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.71 million shares or 3.52% less from 1.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Family Invests owns 243,803 shares. Citadel Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS). 172,477 were reported by Bulldog. Landscape Capital Management holds 67,154 shares. 22,046 were accumulated by Susquehanna Intl Limited Liability Partnership. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% or 92,659 shares. Wynnefield Cap has invested 0.06% in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS). Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) has 0% invested in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS). 20,297 were accumulated by Blue Bell Private Wealth Mgmt Lc. Ancora Ltd holds 895,000 shares. Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 17,735 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 52,329 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kazazian Asset Limited Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 17,286 shares.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) stake by 31,388 shares to 32,366 valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1. It also upped Infinera Corp (NASDAQ:INFN) stake by 159,731 shares and now owns 164,790 shares. Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Limited reported 20,823 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). 6,700 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. 36,600 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Sg Americas Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) or 41,006 shares. 216 were accumulated by Sun Life. Natl Pension Ser reported 179,173 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Advisors Asset Mgmt invested in 11,077 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Campbell & Inv Adviser Lc reported 0.23% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0.04% or 2.46M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% or 1,926 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap invested 0.04% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Invesco has 0.02% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 792,561 shares. Chatham Capital Grp Inc holds 0.13% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) or 6,225 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Raymond James Financial had 9 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The stock of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Wells Fargo.

Analysts await Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.86 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.55 per share. RJF’s profit will be $261.89M for 11.51 P/E if the $1.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.81 actual EPS reported by Raymond James Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.76% EPS growth.