Equus Total Return Inc. (EQS) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Diversified Investments company, Equus Total Return Inc. (NYSE:EQS) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Equus Total Return Inc. has 46% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 31.24% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Equus Total Return Inc. has 22.93% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 6.33% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Equus Total Return Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equus Total Return Inc. 0.00% 6.60% 4.50% Industry Average 88.10% 148.04% 126.35%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Equus Total Return Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Equus Total Return Inc. N/A 2 7.05 Industry Average 291.40M 330.75M 14.69

Equus Total Return Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Equus Total Return Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Equus Total Return Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equus Total Return Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.57 2.93

As a group, Diversified Investments companies have a potential upside of 72.45%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Equus Total Return Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equus Total Return Inc. -8.82% -7.11% -15.3% -24.39% -35.15% -20.92% Industry Average 1.16% 2.69% 4.68% 10.09% 7.81% 19.55%

For the past year Equus Total Return Inc. had bearish trend while Equus Total Return Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Risk and Volatility

Equus Total Return Inc. is 84.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.16. Competitively, Equus Total Return Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.75 which is 25.45% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Equus Total Return Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Equus Total Return Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.